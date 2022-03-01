A celebration of life for Colleen Lee McNamara, 61, of Galena, Mo., will be at 12p.m. March 12, 2022, at her home.
She died on Feb.13, 2022.Colleen was born on July 24, 1960, in Somers Point, New Jersey, the daughter of Gerald and Lois (Adams) Burke.
Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Jeff Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Michael McNamara, two sons, Kenneth and Anthony Burke of Chula Vista, Calif., and sister, Sherry Hines of Galena, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
