David Lee Cordes, 66, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on April 4, 2023.
David was born on June 30, 1956, in Atlanta, GA. He married Nancy Gilbert on March 21, 1980.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Doug Riden, Chris Cordes, and Brad Riden.
David is survived by his wife, Nancy Cordes; daughter, Sarah Geist (Tayah); two sons, Ryan Cordes and Justin Cordes; grandchildren: Brady Cordes, Mason Cordes, Ryley Smith, Skylar Geist, Sullivan Geist, and Sofie Cordes; parents, Rita and Melvin Cordes; sisters: Sheila Dodd, Jennifer Martin, Pam Cordes and Sheryl Fisher.
No services will be performed. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org in his name.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
