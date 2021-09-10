A private family gathering was held for David Raymond Urich, 51, of Kirbyville, Mo., on Sept. 5, 2021.
A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021, at New Beginnings Fellowship.
He died on Sept. 2, 2021. David was born Dec. 9, 1969, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Claude and Margaret (Brooks) Urich.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his granny, Mary Greer, and a son, Anthony Ryan Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey Urich of the home, his children, Andrew (Kristy) Urich of Kirbyville, Mo., Daniel (Rachael) Urich of Gresham, Ore., Baylie Gray and Chelsea Urich, both of Kirbyville, Mo., his dad, Claude Urich of Round Lake, Ill., his sister-in-law, Brandy Gray and fiancé Andy of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.