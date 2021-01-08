Brenda Marie Ricketts, 59, of Branson, Mo., died Dec. 29, 2020. She was born on Oct. 7, 1961, in Harrison, Ark., the daughter of Bobby Gene Jones and Dorthy Marie (Minor) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Nigel Ricketts Jr. and Amanda Manes; step-daughter, Rochelle Ricketts; brother Steven (Patricia) Jones; and sister Rhonda (Paul) Harper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
