A memorial tribute for Jared Andrew Dale 35, is planned in the Springfield area for June 5th, 2021 at 9 p.m. With a graveside service on June 6th at 1 p.m. at New Eminence Cemetery in Eminence, Mo.
He died on May 15, 2021. Jared was born March 18, 1986., in Mtn. Home, Ark., to Randy and Kay (Gilbert) Dale.
He is survived by his parents, Randy and Kay Dale of Republic, Mo., sister Sarah Dale May and brother-in-law Josh May and niece Addie May of Alto, Ga.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.