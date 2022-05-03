There are no formal services at this time for Margaret Kersey, 104. She left this earth and will be missed by all.
Margaret was born on March 15, 1918, in Gause, Texas.
She has two sons one who was deceased, leaving a granddaughter, grandson, and a great-grandson.
The other son currently lives in Colorado, who has two sons and three great-grandsons.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
