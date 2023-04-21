Dennis Northmore Little, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
Dennis was born to Donald and Grace (Butler) Little on November 3, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Jones.
Dennis is survived by his children, Douglas Little (Nileen) of Branson, Craig Little (Megan Combs) of Portland, OR, Patricia Carlson of New Zealand, Stacy Cook (Sky) of Boise, ID; brother, D. Richard Little (Annabelle) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Milly, Scotty, Jonna, Rachel, Maya, Drew and Jayden and great grandbaby, Astrid Browning.
A celebration of life gathering for will be held at the Elks Lodge in Forsyth at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Private graveside services with full military honors will be held in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.