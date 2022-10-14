Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr., 73, of Branson passed away on October 10, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Roger was born Dec. 9, 1948 in Osceola, IA to Russell Victor and Barbara June (Hamilton) Cox. He was married to Gladys Kuykendall on Dec. 10, 1966 in Belen, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger is survived by his wife Gladys Cox of the home; two sons and their wives Russell, Jr Cox (Lori) of Branson; Darrell Cox (Lynn) of Cave Springs, Arkansas; a sister and husband Dixie South (George) of Elm Springs, Ark.; one granddaughter and husband Kennedy Lynn Cox (Bo), four grandsons and wives Andrew Cox (Noelle), Matthew Cox (Kristina), Jacob Cox (Jessie) and Tanner Cox (Kinsey) and seven great grandchildren.
Services will be held Oct. 21, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Riverdale Baptist Church, Nixa, MO. Pastor Jamie Bilyeu will officiate. Internment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Van Wert Cemetery, Van Wert, IA.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
Sign the guestbook.
