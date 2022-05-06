A memorial for Lin Wellford, is planned for late July. Details to be announced.
She died on April 13, 2022.
Lin was born 1951, in Tenn., to Marion and Nancy Wellford.
She was preceded in death by her father, daughter, Erika Kupfersberger, brother, Philip Wellford, husband, Klaus Kupfersberger, and son-in-law, Matt Murphy.
She is survived by her mother, siblings/in-laws, Robin (Gordon) Greeson, Karen (Ted) Cameron, Eric Wellford, and Susan Wunsch Wellford,
daughters, Kira Kupfersberger and Skye Pifer Murphy.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
