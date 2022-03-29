No formal services are scheduled at this time for Bruce Dennis Menke, 70, of Branson, MO.
Bruce died on March 19, 2022. He was born on Sept.1, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Terry) Menke, three daughters, Robin Matthews, Amy Engram and Julie Carter.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
