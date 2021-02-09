Memorial services will be Feb. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. for Carlos Eduardo Cuellar, Jr. 73, of Rockaway Beach, Mo. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. with military honors.
He died Jan. 24, 2021.
He was born Nov. 6, 1947 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Carlos Cuellar, Sr. and Elisa Mejorada.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark Cuellar of San Antonio, Texas, and Shan Cuellar of Houston, Texas; his sister April Levine of Guadalajara, Mexico; and his partner, Susan Dearing-Albertson of Rockaway Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
