Burial for Mildred Seymour Dickinson, 101, will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery, Kimberling City, MO, on July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Mildred was born in Sand Point, ID on April 6, 1921, to Elga and Julia Seymour.
She is predeceased by her husband William (Billy) Dickinson, her daughter Suzanne Rudolph, and granddaughter Lisa.
Mildred is survived by her son David of Kimberling City, granddaughter Andrea Shay and great granddaughter Jewel Harvey both of Springfield, MO, and a great grandson Brendan Fuqua of Louisburg, KS.
Memorial donations may be made to Kansas School for the Deaf Alumni Association, where she graduated and later taught for 25 years.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
