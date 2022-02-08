There are no formal services planned at this time for Geraldine “Geri” Ellen Hudson, 89, of Nixa, Mo.
She died on Jan. 28, 2022. Geraldine was born on July 30, 1932, in Ashland, Wis., the daughter of Elmer and Charlotte (Welin) Ellingson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gene Hudson, son, Kurt Hudson, twin sister, Jacqueline Ellingson, sister, Jean Hartman, and brother, Edward Ellingson.
She is survived by her son, David Hudson, and sister, Elizabeth Avery of Wis.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
