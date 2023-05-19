Randy Casey passed away on May 15, 2023.
Randy was born August 9, 1953, in Branson, MO to Virgil and Jean Casey.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Casey, and parents: Virgil and Jean Casey.
Randy is survived by his partner, Judy Bryant; daughter, Brettney Casey, and grandsons: Brayden and Nicky; son, Tyler Casey and wife, Deane, and grandchildren: Connor and Amelia; brother, Roger Casey; nephew, Boon Casey and family; niece, Renee Grimm and family; and sister-in-law, Beverly Casey.
A memorial celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday May 21, at the Pointe Royale Clubhouse, 142 Clubhouse Dr, Branson, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
