No services will be held for Tamarra Gene Estes, 67, Branson, Mo.
She died Feb.19, 2021.
Tamarra was born in St. Joseph, Mo.
She was preceded in death by parents Eugene and Hazel Estes; and sister, Mellenie Estes.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
