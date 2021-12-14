Private burial for Janet A. Harshbarger, 86, of Branson, Mo., was held in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo. She died on Dec. 6, 2021. Janet was born Aug. 17, 1935. She was the daughter of Albert & Madeline Crepeau.
She is survived by her two sons Fred (Vickie) Harshbarger, Jr. of Branson, Mo., Brian Harshbarger of Fla., one daughter Elaine Harshbarger (Mark Gonzalez) of Gilbert, Ariz..
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
