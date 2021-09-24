A celebration of life memorial service for Dale Duane Gagel 66, of Branson, Mo., will be held 2p.m. Oct. 9, 2021, at the Glory Barn Branson. In memory of Dale, the family requests patriotic colors be worn at his service.
He died on Sept. 16, 2021. Dale was born on March 16, 1955., in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Betty Ellis.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, Bryan Criswell, nephew, and his late wife, Ilene Gagel.
He is survived by his wife, Anna of Branson, Mo., his sons, Kurt of Albert Lea, Minn., and Jordan Rodriguez of Port Huron, Mich., James Behrmann of Iowa City, Iowa, his daughter, Samantha Godbey of Marion, Iowa., his mother, Betty Ellis of Bellplain, Iowa, his sisters, Brenda Gaede of Stillwell, Kan., Cindy Criswell of Chicago, Ill., Tricia Jones of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Phyllis Hovious of Cedar Rapids, Iowa., his brother, Barry Hovious of Saginaw, Mich.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
