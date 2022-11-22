Jerry Leroy Lewis, 76, of Hollister, MO passed away on November 17, 2022.
Jerry was born on September 10, 1946, in Des Moines, IA, the son of Harold and Anna Arlene (Miller) Lewis. Jerry was joined in marriage on September 10, 1966, to Ramona Gerber.
Proudly serving our country, Jerry was in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Linda Kopfer; brother and sister-in-law James and Buel Lewis; and brother-in-law Bob Gunn.
Jerry is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Ramona Lewis; three sisters Margaret Gunn of Eufaula, OK, Judy (Richard) Hall of Charles City, IA, and Becky (Arlo) Edwards of Goldfield, IA; half-sister Cheryl (Mike) Buckalew of Dallas Center, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.