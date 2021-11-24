A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Everett Silvia Raposa, 70, of Republic, Mo.
He died on Oct. 23, 2021. Everett was born on June 12, 1951, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Everett Sr. and Rita (Sawyer) Raposa. He is preceded in death by his parents and Michelle Simmons (Relation).
He is survived by daughter, Raechelle (John) Morris of Republic, Mo., sister, Linda (Jeff) Latvala of California, and brothers, Eddy (Munda Raposa of California, and Joseph Raposa of Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
