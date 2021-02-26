A memorial service for William Jeff Loman, 62, of Hollister, Mo., will be held March 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cedar Valley Community Church in Hollister, Mo.
He died Feb. 19, 2021.
William was born Feb. 22, 1958, in Waltonville, Ill., the son of William and Betty (Pierce) Loman.
His mother has preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Loman of the home; daughter, Sarah Loman of Hollister, Mo.; two sons, William Jeffrey Loman II of Branson, Mo., and Curtis Smith of Mount Vernon, Ill.; father, William Joseph Loman of Sesser, Ill.; three sisters, Peggy York of Mount Vernon, Ill., Kathy Jones of Buford, Ill., and Rhonda Bullington of Mount, Vernon, Ill.; and two brothers, David Loman of Waltonville, Ill., and Steve Loman of Mount Vernon, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
