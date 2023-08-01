Robert Ray Van Meter of Branson, MO passed away on July 26, 2023.
He was born in on May 8, 1935.
He is survived by his two daughters, Deb L. Heimbuch and Terri Burch.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 31, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. He will be interred at a later date in North Platte, Nebraska.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
