A Celebration of life was held on Aug. 6, 2021, for Jedidiah Ethan York.
Jedidiah was born March 30, 1980, in Middletown, Ohio, He died on July 31, 2021.
He is preceded in death by Gary L. York (dad), Victor Kroger (2nd dad), maternal grandparents, George and Virginia Causey, paternal grandparents, Gene and Dorothy “Dot” York, and George E. Causey Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Lauren York, his baby boy, Chesnut (his dog), his mother, Vickie Kroger, mother-in-law, Lisa (Mick) Carpenter, father-in-law, Robert (Jo) Esiline, sisters, Vanessa (Mike) Marshall, Bree Esiline, and Leslie Knight, brothers, Adam Esiline, Zach Esiline, and Alex Esiline.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
