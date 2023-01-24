Billy “Gene” Bonham, 86, of Shell Knob, MO passed away January 15, 2023.
Gene was born August 27, 1936.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Audrey Bonham; three sisters Donna Pearl Swofford, Alene Faye Swofford, and infant sister Wanda Bonham; brother Vancel Bonham; nephew Mike Bonham.
Gene is survived by his sister-in-law Eula Bobbie Bonham of Champaign, Il; four nephews Donnie Bonham of Champaign, Il, Dale Swofford of Shell Knob, MO, David Swofford of Princeville, Il, and Mike Swofford of Blue Eye, MO; four nieces Michelle Akers of Reeds Spring, MO, Karlene Todd of Hindsville, AR Dorothy Swofford of Berryville, AR and Yvonne Swofford of Shell Knob, MO.
There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.