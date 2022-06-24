No services are planned at this time for Christopher George Schafer.
He went missing Aug.6, 1997, at the age of 28. He was last seen by family members Aug. 6th, 1997, without a trace up until his recovery of Nov. 23, 2012. Christopher remained a John Doe, until recently when he was identified through DNA from his brother that was given in 2011 and matched in April of 2022.
Christopher was born on July 21, 1969, in La Masa, Calif., the son of Monty and Kathleen (Ward) Schafer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, George and Phyllis Ward, paternal grandmother, Sally Schafer, uncle, Michael Schafer, and sisters, Rashelle Leea Schafer and Jenette Schafer.
He is survived by his two daughters, Roslyn Kristine Schafer and Danya Ray Schafer, wife, Teri Lynn Schafer, and brother, Steven Rabon Skripsy II.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremation of the Ozarks.
