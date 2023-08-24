John Arthur Pace of Kimberling City, Missouri passed away on August 10, 2023.
He was born on October 18, 1942.
John is survived by his wife, Lynda Pace; son, Tyler Cook; stepdaughters: Mallory King, Candace Keck, and Michele Werth; and stepson, Brad King.
John will receive Masonic Rites at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.