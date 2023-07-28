Charles Thomas Crosby of Ozark, MO passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
He was born on May 14, 1934.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Jane Anne Swanson.
Graveside services were held Thursday, July 27, in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson with Rev. Jay Scribner officiating.
