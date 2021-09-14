A Celebration of Life for Peter James Kallstrom, 58, of Bradleyville, Mo. will be held Sept. 18, 2021, at 11a.m. at the Trinity Church of the Nazrene in Kissee Mills.
He died on Sept. 3, 2021. Peter was born in Putnam County, New York, the son of Robert and Nola (Gardinier) Kallstrom.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jeffrey Kallstrom.
He is survived by his wife Juvy of Bradleyville, sisters Laura (Mike) Cantinieri of Wingdale, New York, and Dawn Staton of Phoenix, Ariz., daughter Christian (James) McGinnis of Bradleyville, Mo., son Cody Kallstrom of Bradleyville, Mo.
Arrangments under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
