Tracy Monroe Standridge, 56, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Tracy was born in Van Buren, AR on March 3, 1967 to Bob and Vivian (Hodges) Standridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Vivian.
Tracy is survived by his daughters, Ashlynn Standridge, Katelynn Standridge and Riley Wood all of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Deborah Prewett of Van Buren, AR; and brothers, Bobby Standridge of Lawton, OK, Scott Standridge and wife Dusti of Fort Smith, AR and Dean Dowdy of Van Buren, AR.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Memorial services will be at a later date in Van Buren and burial in Dripping Springs Cemetery, Van Buren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.