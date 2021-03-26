Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no services will be held for, Michael J. Wendell, March 21, 2021 of Chesterfield, Mo., passed away at the age of 89. Beloved Son of the late James and Jane Wendell;
loving father of the late James Wendell, Michelle Kent (Sid) Jayne Robinson (Brian) Patrice Miller (Michael) and Michael B. Wendell (Julie); loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of seven. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of, Valhalla Funeral Home/Crematory/Mausoleum/Cemetery, St Louis, Mo.
