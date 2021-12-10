Inurned for Casey August Gemeny 73, of Chestnut Ridge, Mo., will be at a later date. At Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, Ill.
He died on Nov. 19, 2021.Casey was born on Sept.13, 1948, in McLean, Ill., the son of Blaine II and Voncelle (Wannamaker) Gemeny.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Casey Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa, two sons, Blaine III and Anthony, two daughters, Sheri and Michelle, two sisters, and a brother.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
