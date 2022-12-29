Linda “Nell” Hudson, formerly of Ashland, passed peacefully on December 20, 2022, at her home in Wichita, Kansas.
Nell was born on October 31, 1935, in Maryville, MO, to Lester C. and Grace Mitchell Hagee. She married Jim F. Hudson on April 2, 1954.
After 62 years of marriage, Jim passed in 2016. Nell was also predeceased by her parents, and sisters Pasty Osburn and Kay Payne.
Nell is survived by daughters Debbie “Katie” McDonald and husband Dave of St. Louis, MO and Tracy Muirhead and husband Will of Wichita, KS; grandchildren Lauren McDonald, Chris Bentler, Logan McDonald, Libby McDonald and Daniel Beldner, all of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren Lezlie McDonald and Joe McConnell, Sachse, TX, Caid Branson of Columbia, MO; and Christopher Branson of Austin, TX; nine great-grandchildren; and special family Chet Breitwieser and Rod Starns of Belleville, IL.
A private graveside service will be held in Branson, MO. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Peace United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 19, Hartsburg, MO 65039 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson.
