Memorial services for Terry Brashear, 65, of Branson, Mo., will be Jan. 29, 2022 at 12p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on Jan. 22, 2022.
Terry was born Feb.15, 1956 in Kansas City, Mo., to Louis & Dorothy (Lass) Brashear.
He was preceded in death by his parents, previous wife Sheryl Brashear and brother Robert Brashear.
He is survived by his wife Diana Brashear of the home, son, Christopher Brashear of Liberty, Mo., step-children, Jose Pichardo of Mexico, Hugo (Jeanette) Pichardo of Branson, Mo., and Xlmena (Giovanny) Rivera of Branson, Mo.,his brother, Gary (Mary) Brashear, of Sedalia, Mo., sisters, Dorothy Jean Sawyers of Grain Valley, Mo., and Linda (Gary) Lockhart of Maine.
