No service is planned at this time for Michelle Lynn Johnston 50, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on Aug. 4, 2021. Michelle was born on May 24, 1971, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Michael and Robin (Conn) Johnston.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
She is survived by her father, Michael Johnston of Lehigh Acres, Fla., brother, Jerry Johnston of Gordonsville, Va., sister, Rhonda Sullins of Crocker, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
