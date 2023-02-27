Bill Mann, 86, of Branson passed away on January 12, 2023 at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center.
Bill was born in Springfield, MO on Dec. 19, 1936. He married Rose Carol Waddle on June 12, 1955, and was married to her for sixty-seven years before her passing in 2022.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Mann; son, Ryan Scott Mann; daughter, Terressa “Terri” Steen; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Donna Mann; sister, Judith Barker; and sister-in-law, Lu Mann.
Bill is survived by three children. His son, Jeff Mann of Sarasota, FL and grandsons, Logan and Nathan; daughter Carolyn Bell of Wichita, KS, granddaughter Carolyn June Mann Williams husband Chris and their children; grandson Andy Bell; son Chad Mann and wife Rebekah of Branson and grandson, Remi and granddaughters, Rosie and RayRay; granddaughter, Tiffany Mavity and her husband Gary of Branson, MO; one brother, Charles Mann of Hannibal, MO as well as several friends.
Services will be March 4, at 11 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO. Interment will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. The family will welcome friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.