A time of visitation for Gary Keen will be held from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Feb 12, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., with private burial at a later date.
He died on Feb. 3, 2022.
Gary was born on Jan.27, 1955, in Illinois to Gladys & Donald Keen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Marlene Long.
He is survived by his wife Christina Keen, 3 children, Holly (Ryan) Gullett, James Straub (Step Son), Karen (Gary) Schaeperkoetter, sister, Donna (Bill) Blankenship of Mo., brother Mike (Mary) Keen of Mo., brother Terry Keen of Il., brother Gerry (Christie) Keen of Ind., and sister Rhonda (Walt) Wimberly of Mo.
