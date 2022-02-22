No formal services are currently planned for Eleanor Jane Griskell 95, of Reeds Spring, Mo. She will be inurned in her space at a later time in Kimberling City, Mo.
She died on Jan. 31, 2022.
Eleanor was born on Feb. 18, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio., the daughter of John and Betty (Chapman) Freeman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Phillip Griskell, three sisters, Helen, Delores, and Martha, son, James, and grandson, Gabriel.
She is survived by her seven children, Sandy, Thomas, Laura, Terresa, Cathy, Linda, and Dawn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
