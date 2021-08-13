A celebration of life for Joyce Kathleen Brake, 61, of Branson, Mo., is being held at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Birch Tree, Mo., Services are scheduled for Aug. 21, 2021, at 11a.m.
She died on Aug. 8, 2021. Joyce was born on Jan. 20, 1960., in Houston, Mo., the daughter of George and Walcia Leona (Bagley) Sechrest.
Preceding her in death are her parents, an aunt, Leota “Midge” Sechrest, and a nephew, Jesse Norris.
She is survived by her three daughters, Cassandra Brake of Branson , Mo., Angela (Bradley) Distler of Branson, Mo., and Donna Brake of Ashland, Mo. four sisters, Judy McClurg of Birch Tree, Mo., Julie (Darren) Norris of Winona, Mo., Janet Buckner of Winona, Mo., and Jennifier (Leslie) Mayberry of Winona, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.