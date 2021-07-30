A celebration of life for Wendell Calvin Gray, 80, of Marshfield, Mo., will be held at a later time at the Providence Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1402 N Prospect, Springfield, Mo.
He died on July 24, 2021. Wendell was born on May 12, 1941., in Kimball, Neb., the son of Calvin and Leta (Davis) Gray.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wilbur and Winston Gray, aunt and uncle, Mildred and Merle Davis, and grandmother, Kumi Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Gray of Springfield, Mo., daughter, Teresa (Trent) Wilde of Ontario, Canada, former wife and friend, Lynn Gray of Marshfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
