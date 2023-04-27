Maxine Lubbers Jones passed away on April 20, 2023.
Maxine was born on November 3, 1940, in Kingman, KS to Evelyn Forster Lubbers and John Bernard “Ben” Lubbers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: Virginia, Clyde and Teresa; plus one step grandson.
Maxine is survived by her son, Donald (Carol) Jones; her daughter, Denise (Richard) Rasmussen; plus 4 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation was at McKillip Funeral Home in Kinsley, KS, on Monday April 24, and her funeral was at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Kinsley, KS, on Tuesday April 25. Graveside services were held at Wayne Cemetery in Lewis, KS, where she was laid to rest alongside her husband, Wilbur. In her passing, Maxine had requested donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.