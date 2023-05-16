Bobby “Bob” Joe Rainwater Sr., 79, of Branson, MO passed away on May 8, 2023.
Bob was born on October 22, 1943, in Choctaw, AR, the son of Sherman and Bertha (Yount) Rainwater.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marsha Rainwater; daughter, Shelley Rainwater; and three brothers: Doyle Rainwater, Doyne Rainwater, Glen Rainwater and niece Ella Jeanne.
Bob is survived by his son, Bobby Rainwater Jr.; daughter, Kristie Copeland; and four grandchildren: Lucas Rainwater, Isaac Rainwater, Alexandra Copeland, and Spencer Copeland, and his beloved nieces and nephews, Debby, Patty, Kenny, Angie, Juanita, Michael and Ronald.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Branson Church of Christ, 307 S. 7th St., Branson, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
