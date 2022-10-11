Frank Stephen “Steve” Martin, 56, of Lebanon, IN passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Forsyth MO.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Ranney of IN.
Steve is survived by his wife Rolynda Martin of Forsyth; father Steve Martin; two sister Angela Stoeberl of Wisconsin and Tammy Culley of Indiana; brother Richard Martin of Indiana and many nieces and nephews.
A private gathering of family was held in Forsyth MO on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 to celebrate Steve.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.