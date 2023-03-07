Vincent Dwayne Hedrick, 57, of Galena, MO passed away on March 3, 2023.
Vincent was born September 5, 1965 in Branson, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby and Shirley (Henslee) Hedrick and son, Travis Hedrick.
Vincent is survived by granddaughter, Zoie Hedrick; two sisters, Lee Ann Moffatt and husband, Bill of Chillicothe, MO and Annetta Frobenius and husband, Matt of Reeds Spring, MO and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Y Hwy, Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St Judes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
