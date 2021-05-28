A memorial service will be held at a later time for Terre Marie Fortney 55, of Branson, Mo.
She died on May 20, 2021. Terre was born on Dec. 5, 1965., the daughter of Gordon Fouts and Laura (Baker) Stearns.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Fouts, father to her children, Charles Fortney.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurel (Kenton) Young, of Reeds Spring, Mo., daughter, Autumn (Brody) James of Versailles, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.