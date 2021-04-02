Visitation for Reba “Geri” Stafford, 86 of Bradleyville, Mo., Will be at 10a.m. April 3, 2021, And funeral service will follow at 11a.m. In the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth. Burial will be in the Stafford Cemetery, Bradleyville, Mo.
She died on March 27, 2021.
She is Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joe Stafford; one daughter, Reba Jewell; parents, Henry and Dollie Dunn; one sister, Wilma Thomas; one brother, Jimmie Dunn.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Joe J (Cheryl) of Marshfield, Mo., Timothy Lynn (Kellie) of Bradleyville, Mo., One brother, H.F. And wife, Elaine of Ozark, Mo.
She is Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joe Stafford; one daughter, Reba Jewell; parents, Henry and Dollie Dunn; one sister, Wilma Thomas; one brother, Jimmie Dunn.
Arrangements under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.