William Edward (Bill Ed) Tiner, Jr. passed into glory on March 27, 2023, at his home. He was the first male of five children born to William Sr. and Johnnie Moore Tiner on 3/28/40, in Morrilton, AR. He was predeceased by his parents, paternal grandparents James and Regina Belinge Tiner, maternal grandparents Alexander and Alyce Williams Moore, a son, LTC (ret) William Edward (Eddy) Tiner III, and a younger brother, Joseph Michael Tiner.
Bill Ed graduated from Morrilton High School in 1958 and served in the Arkansas National Guard for eight years. He attended Arkansas State Teachers’ College (now UCA) on an athletic scholarship, graduating with a geography degree in 1963, was a member of the All-American baseball team (2nd base) in 1963 and inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. It was at ASTC where he met his wife of 60 years, Janet Lovell Tiner.
After college, Bill Ed worked in the finance industry at International Harvester/Navistar for most of his adult life, spending many years in the Russellville, AR, area, where he was a regular fixture at all of the local sporting events, as well as volunteering at events hosted by the wonderful teachers and staff who worked with his wife Janet, before retiring to Branson, MO, 20 years ago. In fact, he adoringly loved being known as “Mr. Janet” all over town. The Tiners were members of the First Baptist Church of Russellville for many years and would donate live animals for their Living Nativity Scene each Christmas celebrating our Savior’s birth. While he was a gifted athlete in his younger years, he enjoyed slower-paced activities later in life, such as birdwatching, fishing, and watching sports on TV. Of course, his favorite activity was watching and supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting events and other activities. He was a member of The Way Baptist Church in Branson, MO.
Left to cherish Bill Ed’s memory are his wife Janet, daughter Jennifer, son Andy and his wife Rudi, grandsons Will and his wife Becca, Alex and Max, and great-grandchildren Eddy and Janie. He is also survived by sisters Jean Guinn, Mary Hart, brother Bobby Tiner, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton, AR. Services will be Saturday, April 1, 10:00 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Travis Arterbury and Dr. Dennis Fleniken, with eternal rest at Elmwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Tiner, Lynn Tiner, Andy Tiner, Randy Hart, Joseph Guinn, Jason Guinn, Ron Koch and John Meadors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Samaritan’s Purse charitable organization, your local Children’s Hospital, or an organization of your choice that supports suicide prevention and/or veterans services. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
