Nichole Lena Hirth Brown passed away on July 25, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1978.
Nichole is survived by her daughter, Grace Trinity Brown; and father, Harlan Johnson.
A service will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the Open Door Church at Cedar Creek, MO. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery, Cedar Creek, MO.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel, Forsyth, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.