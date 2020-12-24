A celebration of life will be planned at a later date at the convenience of the family for Scott Lloyd Henry, 70, of Theodosia, Mo.
He died Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born Aug. 7, 1950, in Hershey, Penn., the son of Martha Lloyd Henry and Douglass Crater Henry.
He is survived by a son, Russell S. Henry, of Ocala, Fla., a sister Connie (Dave), and a brother Douglass (Judy) all from Penn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
