Services for Alan Edward Ray, 77, will be Jan. 29, 2022, at Branson Baptist Church, 311 W. Atlantic Street, Branson, Mo., at 11a.m. Viewing will be before the funeral service from 10:30 a.m. - 11a.m. Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at a later time in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died on Jan. 26, 2022. Alan was born on Nov. 13, 1944, to Alan Edward Ray and Mary Louise (Wilson) Ray in Pensacola, FLa.,
He died on Jan. 26, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Monte Ray, and his beloved daughter, Laura (Ray) Camp.
He survived by his sister, Patti (John) Altman, nieces and nephews, his wife and his children: Lynnea (Felipe) Mejia, Alan “Dusty” (Laura) Ray, Michelle (Rodney) Brown, Michael (Amanda) Ray and David Camp (husband of Laura).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.