A visitation for Linda Lou Wiggins, 70 of Bradleyville, Mo., was held on Aug. 24, 2021 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo., Graveside service was at the Isabella Cemetery, Isabella Mo., with Pastor Jack Essary officiating.She died on Aug. 19, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wanda Louise and Leonard Robinson; three brothers, David, Richard and Eddie Robinson; one grandson, Ray Ray Merrill.
She is survived by her husband, Kenton Wiggins of Bradleyville, Mo., one daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Flannery of Bradleyville, Mo., daughter, Gloria (Tracy) Call of Buffalo, Mo., son, Robert Bryant of Springfield, Mo., three brothers, Larry, Gary and Leonard Robinson.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
