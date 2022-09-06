Randolph Allen Yocum, 73, passed away on August 31, 2022.
Randy was born on September 12th, 1948 at the family home in Parma, MO to James Warren Yocum and Ruby Hardcastle.
Randy proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Hornet Carrier. On December 22, 1973 he married the love of his life, Patty Yocum.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Michael Yocum.
Randy is survived in death by his wife of 49 years, Patty (Parrack) Yocum; sons Gabriel Yocum and wife Becky (Gehringer) Yocum and Andrew Yocum and wife Amy (Brown) Yocum; three grandchildren Katie, Rachel, and Daniel Yocum
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO with Sean Gasper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations would be made out to CRU formerly known as the Campus Crusade for Christ.
Burial under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
